Official Trailer for Cute RomCom 'Love in Taipei' Starring Ashley Liao

"You are so much about the life that you 'want'… you never take the time to appreciate the life that you have." Paramount has revealed an official trailer for a cute romantic comedy titled Love in Taipei, a new titled because the book it's based on is originally titled Loveboat, Taipei, about the "loveboat" experience in the story. Based on that bestselling novel, an American teen is sent by her parents to a cultural immersion program in Taipei in which she begins a new journey of self-discovery and romance. It turns out to not be about education, but rather about having fun. "And just like that, Ever Wong's summer takes an unexpected turn. Gone is Chien Tan, the strict educational program in Taiwan that Ever was expecting. In its place, she finds 'Loveboat': a summer-long free-for-all where hookups abound, adults turn a blind eye, snake-blood sake flows abundantly, and the nightlife runs nonstop." Starring Ashley Liao and Ross Butler, with Nico Hiraga, Chelsea Zhang, Cindy Cheung, Kelly Ko, and Janet Hsieh. This will be streaming directly on Paramount+ in August. This looks super cheesy, which is what everyone seems to enjoy these days anyway.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Arvin Chen's Love in Taipei, direct from YouTube:

Love in Taipei centers on Ever Wong (Ashley Liao), an American teen whose parents surprise her with a trip to Taipei to attend a cultural immersion program for the summer. The program surprises Ever, she she learns that it's not meant for any lessons or homework. Instead, Ever finds herself as part of "summer-long free-for-all" dubbed the "Loveboat," which she quickly learns is pretty much exactly what it sounds like when her heart is pulled between two different but good-looking boys — both of whom are also quite taken with her. So, as the summer carries on, Ever heads on a romantic journey and one of self-discovery as she pursues her love of dancing and pushes back against her parents' high expectations. Love in Taipei is directed by Taiwanese-American filmmaker Arvin Chen, director of the films Au Revoir Taipei, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?, and Mama Boy previously, and a few short films. The screenplay is written by Mackenzie Dohr and Charlie Oh; based on the novel "Loveboat, Taipei" from Abigail Hing Wen. Paramount will release Love in Taipei streaming on Paramount+ worldwide starting August 11th, 2023 this summer.