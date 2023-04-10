Official Trailer for Doc 'Close to Vermeer' Examining the Painter's Work

"It looks like it came from Mars and landed down [on Earth]…" Kino Lorbrer has revealed an official US trailer for a Dutch documentary film titled Close to Vermeer, opening in art house US theaters starting in late May. Another fascinating look at the incredible work of the Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer - there was also the feature The Last Vermeer a few years ago about a missing painting. In this doc, go behind the scenes of the largest Vermeer exhibition ever mounted, now on view at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. Capturing the imagination of the art world, with glowing reviews, global press, and tickets sold out through the entirety of its run, the Rijksmuseum's Vermeer retrospective is nothing short of an historic event. This fascinating documentary is a unique opportunity to discover what goes on behind the scenes at exhibitions of this scale, from the latest techniques for determining what makes a Vermeer painting truly "a Vermeer," to new discoveries while searching for more paintings around the world. This looks riveting - I'm intrigued.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Suzanne Raes' doc Close to Vermeer, direct from YouTube:

Much has been written, but little is known about iconic Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, painter of iconic paintings and crowd pleasers such as The Milkmaid and Girl with a Pearl Earring. His small oeuvre is almost everything he left behind. Close to Vermeer follows Gregor Weber, a globally renowned Vermeer expert and flamboyant curator at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. In the year before he retires, he works on his big dream: the largest Vermeer exhibition ever. Together with Weber, a number of enthusiasts and experts go in search of what truly makes a Vermeer a Vermeer. Through new discoveries and by dissecting the work layer by layer, this film brings us closer to the painter to understand the decisions he made and the steps in his oeuvre. Close to Vermeer is directed by Dutch doc filmmaker Suzanne Raes, director of many doc films including The Houses of Hristina, The Successor of Kakiemo, Don't Shoot the Messenger, Ganz: How I Lost My Beetle, MS, Hier zijn wij, and Two Men previously. Kino Lorber will release Close to Vermeer in select US theaters starting May 26th, 2023 coming up this summer. Who's interested in this?