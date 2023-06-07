Official Trailer for Doc Film 'In the Company of Rose' About Rose Styron

"Informative and enlightening." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled In the Company of Rose, a new biopic doc about an intriguing woman. The film premiered last year at DOC NYC and played at the Cleveland Film Festival a few months ago, with a final release set for June this summer. Here's the brief intro to the film via DOC NYC: "On Martha's Vineyard, three-time Tony-winning playwright and director James Lapine (Into the Woods, Falsettos, Passion) meets Rose Styron, the widow of the great American novelist William Styron. Over six years of periodic meetings, Rose shares the fascinating story of her complex life as a poet, journalist, human rights activist, and a life partner to William. The result is the tale infused with life wisdom for all ages." This sounds fascinating, and I always think there's some worthwhile wisdom to glean from these kind of people who have so many stories to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Lapine's doc In the Company of Rose, from YouTube:

Tony-winning playwright and director James Lapine (of Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George) befriends Rose Styron, the widow of the great American novelist William Styron (Sophie’s Choice). Rose shares the fascinating story of her complex life as a poet, journalist, human rights activist, life partner to William, and friend of the Kennedys, Phillip Roth, Carly Simon, the Clintons, James Baldwin, Leonard Bernstein, Meryl Streep, Gabriel Garcia Marquez and many other luminaries of her time. In the Company of Rose is directed by American writer / filmmaker James Lapine, director of the films Impromptu, Life with Mikey, Earthly Possessions, and Custody most recently. The film initially premiered at the 2022 DOC NYC Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will debut Lapine's In the Company of Rose documentary in select US theaters + on digital starting June 30th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching this?