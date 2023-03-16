Official Trailer for Eccentric British Farmer Doc 'A Life on the Farm'

"After 30 years, a lost treasure is rediscovered." What in the heck is this?! Drafthouse Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie documentary titled A Life on the Farm, which is being released as a double feature with their other eccentric doc Chop & Steele in April this spring. It first premiered at festivals last year, including at the Milwaukee, Melbourne, Calgary Underground, and Fantasia Film Festivals. A Life on the Farm celebrates the very odd life of an uber eccentric farmer in rural England named Charles Carson whose bizarre home movie has become a cult phenomenon around the world. "The documentary follows the discovery of a VHS tape, naturally, titled A Life on the Farm, that was produced by isolated British farmer Charles Carson. Seemingly sweet and innocuous, the homemade doc gets increasingly darker as bits and pieces of Carson’s esoteric worldview comes into light." Uh oh, sounds like it gets real funky and awkward. It will be playing as a double feature with Drafthouse's other strange new doc - both of these look fantastic.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Oscar Harding's doc A Life on the Farm, from YouTube:

A strange story about a filmmaking farmer and his long-lost home movies. A Life on the Farm celebrates the odd life of an eccentric farmer in rural England named Charles Carson whose bizarre home movie has become a cult phenomenon around the world. Carson’s life and work are remembered by those who knew him best, and a new generation of fans reflect on the inspiring legacy he left behind. A Life on the Farm is directed by British producer / filmmaker Oscar Harding, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. Produced by Oscar Harding, David Lee Hawkins, Edward Lomas, and Dominik Platen. This initially premiered at the 2022 Milwaukee Film Festival last year, and it also played at Fantastic Fest. Drafthouse Films will debut Harding's A Life on the Farm at Drafthouse Cinemas (along with Chop & Steele) starting in April in the US. For more details, visit their official site. Anyone interested in watching?