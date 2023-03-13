First Trailer for Epic 'Ninja vs. Shark' Historical B-Movie from Japan

"It's ready to blow your mind!" Let! Them! Fight! A Japanese trailer is out for an epic B-movie battle called Ninja vs. Shark, made by filmmaker / stunt expert Koichi Sakamoto. If you can believe, it isn't an Asylum creation, but an actual live-action movie from Japan. Set in the Edo period, the film is about a village that hires a ninja warrior to help them fight off evil sharks that are attacking pearl divers. That's pretty much all you need to know, other than that it will likely by pretty gnarly. Kohshu Hirano of "Ultraman Z" will play Kotaro, and Shun Nishime of "Kamen Rider Ghost" will play Shinsuke, who fights with Kotaro. Yuichi Nakamura plays Sameshiro. In addition, the heroine Sayo is played by Julia Nagano, while Kikuma, a female ninja who loves Kotaro, is played by Kanon Miyahara. This trailer is a bloody, gory first look at the film, with a wacky English voiceover and fake scratches on the footage - a grindhouse offering from Japan.

Here's the first Japanese trailer for Koichi Sakamoto's Ninja vs Shark, direct from YouTube (via BD):

In the Edo period, at the remote village of Okitsu, the evil cult leader Koushirou uses ninjutsu to ensorcell sharks and forces them to attack local pearl divers so the cult can steal the pearls from their mangled corpses. Desperate for help, the village chief hires Kotaro Shiozaki (Koshu Hirano), a guard at a nearby temple, but Kotaro soon finds his path blocked by lady ninja Kikuma (Kanon Miyahara), and a gigantic shark that doesn't seem like something from this world. Ninja vs Shark is directed by Japanese producer / filmmaker Koichi Sakamoto, a stunt man who has also worked on many series including "Kamen Rider", "Sedai Wars", "Ultraman Z", "Ultra Galaxy Fight", "Gunblade", and an exec producer on "Power Rangers" previously. The screenplay is written by Junichiro Ashiki. The film will open first in Japan starting on April 14th, 2023. No international release dates are set - stay tuned. For details, visit the film's official JP site.