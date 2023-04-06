Official Trailer for Excellent Documentary 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

"To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go on and do things – is to quit." "I won't accept that!" Apple TV+ has finally revealed the first official trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, one of the best documentaries from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It's a biopic about the life and times of Michael J. Fox, with a focus on his Parkinson's disease. A short kid from a Canadian army base becomes the international pop culture darling of the 1980s—only to find the course of his life altered by a stunning diagnosis. What happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease? The beautiful doc features interviews with Michael J. Fox throughout (and his family), as well as archival footage and shots from his movies cleverly cut to be a part of the narrative. All the footage works wonderfully to tell his story, making it just as engaging and entertaining as the man himself. I saw this at Sundance and loved it and I can't wait for the rest of the world to get to experience it and how joyful Michael is – even with Parkinson's.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Davis Guggenheim's doc Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, from YouTube:

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years following his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Intimate, honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox's personal & professional triumphs & travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy & drama, watching this feels like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie. Still is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, director of the docs An Inconvenient Truth, Waiting for Superman, From the Sky Down, and He Named Me Malala previously. Produced by Will Cohen, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion, and Davis Guggenheim. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Apple will debut Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in select theaters + on Apple TV+ starting May 12th, 2023.