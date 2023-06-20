Official Trailer for Excellent Free Diving Doc Film 'The Deepest Breath'

"She wanted to be better than the best freediver ever." Netflix has revealed the trailer for a documentary film titled The Deepest Breath, one of the best docs I've seen this year so far. This premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where I first saw it - here is my review, and it also played at CPH:DOX, Hot Docs, and the San Francisco Film Festival. The thrilling rewards and inescapable risks of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean. The film focuses on two of the world's best free divers - people who dive down as deep as they can simply by holding their breath (also see: Luc Besson's The Big Blue). As Italian champion Alessia Zecchini trains to break a world free diving record with expert safety diver Stephen Keenan's help, the two form a strong emotional bond. The film documents how they got into the sport, how they met and the rewards — and risks — that followed. It's really beautiful. This is such a remarkable film, the whole audience at Sundance was literally holding their breath (with the divers) in some scenes. A must watch doc.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Laura McGann's doc The Deepest Breath, on Netflix's YouTube:

This thrilling documentary tells the story of champion freediver Alessia Zecchini and expert safety diver Stephen Keenan, who seemed fated to meet at the height of their careers. Raw underwater dive footage & extensive interviews bring viewers along for their emotional journey into the stunning, silent depths of the ocean, a breathtaking place unseen by all but the fortunate few — where exhilarating accomplishments and unavoidable risks await. From director Laura McGann, The Deepest Breath captures the gripping mix of destiny & danger at the heart of two athletes' undeniable bond, and offers a never-before-seen glimpse into one of the most dangerous sports in the world. The Deepest Breath is directed by Irish doc filmmaker Laura McGann, director of the doc film Revolutions previously, plus a few shorts and some TV doc work. An A24, Motive Films, Ventureland Production. Produced by John Battsek, Sarah Thomson, Jamie D’Alton, Anne McLoughlin. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Netflix will release McGann's The Deepest Breath streaming on Netflix starting July 19th, 2023.