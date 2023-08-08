Official Trailer for 'The Changeling' Fairytale Starring LaKeith Stanfield

"Would you even know… if you crossed into a fairy tale? There are portals in this world that we may never know we've trespassed through." Apple TV has revealed an official trailer for an intriguing new series called The Changeling, no relation to the classic 80s horror film of the same name or the Angelina Jolie thriller called Changeling from 2008. Based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name by Victor LaValle, The Changeling is described as a fairytale for grown-ups. A horror story, parenthood fable, and perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed… The Changeling stars and is exec produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield, and also features Clark Backo, Adina Porter, Samuel T. Herring, Alexis Louder, Jared Abrahamson, and special guest star Malcolm Barrett. This fairy tale begins in a library in Queens… Set in an alternate New York City, a man goes in search of his wife after she does something horrific in the aftermath of the birth of their first child. This looks way better than most are probably thinking! Some incredible footage in this trailer, so much going on. What do you think happened?

Here's the first official trailer (+ posters) for Apple TV+'s series The Changeling, direct from YouTube:

When Apollo's father disappeared, he left his son a box of books & strange recurring dreams. Now Apollo is a father himself--and as he and his wife, Emma, settle into their new lives as parents, exhaustion and anxiety start to take their toll. Apollo's old dreams return and Emma begins acting odd… At first Emma seems to be exhibiting signs of postpartum depression. But before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act and vanishes. Thus begins Apollo's quest to find a wife and child who are nothing like he'd imagined. His odyssey takes him to a forgotten island, a graveyard full of secrets, a forest where immigrant legends still live, and finally back to a place he thought he had lost forever. The Changeling is a series created & showrun by Kelly Marcel, a screenwriter on Fifty Shades of Grey, Cruella, Venom, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It's also written by Marcel, adapted from Victor LaValle's novel of the same name. The pilot episode was directed by Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim, "Insecure"). With more episodes directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, Dana Gonzales, and Slick Naim. Executive produced by Kelly Marcel, Melina Matsoukas, David Knoller, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Patrick Chu, Ali Krug, David Wolkis, Lakeith Stanfield. Apple will release The Changeling streaming on Apple TV+ starting on September 8th, 2023.