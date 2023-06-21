Official Trailer for 'Fear the Night' Thriller with Maggie Q & Ito Aghayere

"Screaming is not going to keep us alive! Listen to me – and maybe that will…" Quiver Distribution has revealed an official trailer for an indie home invasion thriller titled Fear the Night, arriving to watch later in July. Filmmaker Neil LaBute has been making quite a comeback recently, with two films out last year (Out of the Blue and House of Darkness) and this next one already ready for release as well. He's probably got a few others in the works, too. In this film - eight women attend a wild bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse in the California hills. They are interrupted by the arrival of masked intruders who surround the place and begin shooting arrows. One partygoer—Tess, a military veteran who is fighting her addictions and her difficulty at fitting in with other people—leads the women in making a stand against the attackers as they fight back. Starring Maggie Q, Travis Hammer, Kat Foster, James Carpinello, Highdee Kuan, Ito Aghayere, Gia Crovatin. This looks forgettable, but you never know. Fight till dawn, fear the night.

Here's the first official trailer for Neil LaBute's Fear the Night, direct from YouTube:

In Fear the Night, eight women attend a bachelorette party at a remote farmhouse in the California hills. They are interrupted by the arrival of masked intruders who surround the place and begin shooting arrows at the home and the guests. One partygoer—Tess, a military veteran who is fighting her addictions and her difficulty at fitting in with other people—leads the women in making a stand against the attackers as they fight back in an effort to save themselves over the course of a single dark night. Fear the Night is both written and directed by American indie playwright / filmmaker Neil LaBute, director of many movies including In the Company of Men, Your Friends and Neighbors, Nurse Betty, Possession, The Shape of Things, The Wicker Man, Oh! Squints 1-3, Lakeview Terrace, Death at a Funeral, Some Velvet Morning, Dirty Weekend, Out of the Blue, and House of Darkness previously. It's produced by Eric Brenner, Larry Greenberg, Lucas Jarach, Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman. Quiver Dist. will debut LaBute's Fear the Night in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 21st, 2023 coming soon. Does anyone want to watch this?