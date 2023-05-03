Official Trailer for Fire Lookout Thriller 'Outpost' Starring Beth Dover

"Routine is key. Your head needs that. Three months is a long time." Gravitas has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Outpost, marking the directorial debut of actor Joe Lo Truglio. He directed a few TV episodes for the shows he's been in, but this is his first feature film. It premiered at FrightFest last year, and opens in the US this May. Kate seeks recovery from a violent assault by taking a job as a "fire lookout", but becomes increasingly overwhelmed by her isolation and tragic past. A story about pain, what happens when you run from it, how it always catches up and controls what you see & hear. It commands what you do. If you don’t face your demons, they'll come to face you. Outpost stars Beth Dover, Ato Essandoh, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Dallas Roberts, Ta'Rea Campbell, Tim Neff, and D.R. Anderson. This actually looks quite good, an intense paranoia thriller where even nature's beauty can't make things better.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Joe Lo Truglio's Outpost, direct from YouTube:

After a violent assault, a woman named Kate (Beth Dover) asks her best friend for her help escaping an abusive ex. She’s given a volunteer job as a fire lookout in the mountains of northern Idaho, hoping the peaceful solitude will help heal her trauma. But the PTSD and isolation have other plans, and it quickly becomes a fight to save herself – and the nearby town. Outpost is both written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Joe Lo Truglio, now making his feature directorial debut after directing one episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" previously. Produced by Kara Baker, Joe Lo Truglio, and Joe Mortimer. This initially premiered at 2022 FrightFest last fall in the UK. Gravitas Ventures will debut Joe Lo Truglio's Outpost in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 19th, 2023 coming up this summer. Who wants to watch this?