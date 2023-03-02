Official Trailer for 'Followers' Found Footage Influencer Ghost Horror

"I'm gonna prove that there's a ghost here – a real one." Terror Films has released a new US trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Followers, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Marcus Harben. After premiering at FrightFest in 2021, it's finally getting a VOD release in the US this spring. From the producers of Anna and the Apocalypse and Monsters, and in the tradition of Get Out and ‘"Black Mirror’", Terror Films' Followers combines horror with black comedy to satirize today's influencer generation while bringing a fresh new spin to the found-footage horror genre. What starts as hilariously bad YouTube videos develops into a warning to the world about a shocking new strain of supernatural serial killer. To create an authentic found footage feel, over 70% of Followers was filmed by the actors themselves. This stars Harry Jarvis (seen in Netflix's Knight Before Christmas), Loreece Harrison, Erin Austen, Daniel Cahill, Nina Wadia, Orion Lee, & Tanya Burr. Looks like some low budget rubbish, but I think that's the idea?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marcus Harben's Followers, direct from YouTube:

Jonty (Harry Jarvis), a failing influencer with an ambition to reach over a million followers, will stop at nothing to become famous. A new start at university brings with it hopes of a resurgence in his popularity when a demonic presence appears in his student house. Jonty decides to stream his and his housemates’ experiences with this supernatural entity to gain the fame and fortune he’s most been craving. But at what cost? Followers is written & directed by British filmmaker Marcus Harben, making his feature directorial debut after numerous shorts and other TV work previously. Produced by Giles Alderson, Stephen Jarvis & Tracy Jarvis. This initially premiered at FrightFest in 2021, then it opened in the UK last year. Terror Films will release Followers direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 24th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone curious?