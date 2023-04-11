Official Trailer for 'Fool's Paradise' Comedy - Directed by Charlie Day

"I know you think what's been happening to your career is accidental. Everything is by design!" Roadside Attractions has revealed the official trailer for a big comedy titled Fool's Paradise, marking the feature directorial debut of actor Charlie Day. This is set to land in theaters starting in May in about a month from now. A fool for love becomes an accidental celebrity only to lose it all. A down-on-his-luck publicist, played by Ken Jeong, gets his lucky break when he discovers a man recently released from a mental health facility (Day) looks just like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor Charlie Day also stars alongside an all-star cast. Featuring one of the final screen performances of Ray Liotta, the full cast also includes Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, Jason Bateman, Common, Jillian Bell, Dean Norris, Jimmi Simpson, and John Malkovich. That is a seriously impressive line-up for a comedy. This seems like Charlie Day's riff on Charlie Chaplin, with a mute comedy role mocking Hollywood and the entertainment industry. Looks good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Charlie Day's Fool's Paradise, direct from Roadside's YouTube:

A satirical comedy about a down on his luck publicist, who gets his lucky break when he discovers that a man recently released from a mental health facility looks exactly like a method actor who refuses to leave his trailer. With the help of a powerful producer, the publicist helps the man become a huge star, even marrying his beautiful leading lady. Their adventures lead them to cross paths with drunken costars, irreverent unhoused action heroes, unpredictable directors, super agent, and power-mad moguls. Fame and fortune are not all they're cracked up to be, and the two men must fight their way back to the things that matter the most. Fool's Paradise is both written and directed by American actor Charlie Day, making his feature directorial debut (he was an executive producer on his own TV series previously). Produced by Christopher Lemole and Tim Zajaros, John Rickard, Alex Saks, with Rick Dugdale. Roadside Attractions will debut Day's Fool's Paradise in theaters nationwide starting May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Look any good?