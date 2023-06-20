Official Trailer for German Sci-Fi Thriller 'Paradise' About Eternal Youth

"This woman stole 40 years from you. We're going to take them back." Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for a German sci-fi thriller feature film titled Paradise, from filmmaker Boris Kunz. It's premiering this week at the 2023 Munich Film Festival, hence the trailer dropping now. It's a dystopian look at a future where we've commoditized our "youth", human aging, to always stay young. A man sees the dark side of the time-manipulating biotech company he works for when a crushing debt forces his wife to give up 40 years of her own life. The film stars Kostja Ullmann, Iris Berben, Numan Acar, Marlene Tanczik, Alina Levshin, Lisa-Marie Koroll, and Corinna Kirchhoff. This is a sneaky concept, reminds me of In Time, but with an evil biotech company (very German). I hope they will bring this company crashing down?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Boris Kunz's Paradise, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Trade your life – for money: In the not-too-distant future, a method of transferring years of your life from one person to another has changed the world forever and turned biotech start-up AEON into a billion-dollar pharmaceutical company. Max & Elena live an almost perfect life. But when the couple is faced with unexpected insurance claims that they can’t pay, everything changes in an instant. To pay off their debts, Elena (Marlene Tanzcik) must "pay" 40 years of her life. Robbed of their future together, the two stand in front of the ruins of their life. Max (Kostja Ullmann), who works for AEON, tries everything he can to get Elena’s lost years back. But nothing will ever be as it once was. Paradise is directed by German filmmaker Boris Kunz, director of the film Drei Stunden, plus episodes of the series "Labaule & Erben", "Hindafing", and "Breaking Even" previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Amberger, Peter Kocyla, and Boris Kunz. This is premiering first at the 2023 Munich Film Festival this month. Netflix will then debut Kunz's Paradise streaming worldwide starting on July 27th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?