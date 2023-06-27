Gunslinger Western 'Dead Man's Hand' Official Trailer with Jack Kilmer

"Find Reno: you bring ’em to me, dead or alive." Lionsgate has revealed a trailer for an action western film called Dead Man's Hand, yet another of these dime-a-dozen junk action movies. Way too many of them nowadays. This one will be out on VOD in July to watch. The film follows Reno, a newly married gunfighter seeking a quiet life with his bride. When Reno kills a bandit in self-defense, he finds them both pulled back into his old ways. Clarence Bishop, the local corrupt mayor will not let his brother's death go unpunished, so Reno returns to action swearing revenge on anyone who harms him or his family. Starring Cole Hauser as Reno, Stephen Dorff, Jack Kilmer, Forrie J. Smith, Tait Fletcher, Mo Brings Plenty, Corin Nemec, and Costas Mandylor. This looks like every other action western released in the last few years, more of the same ol' boring trash being released recently. Young Kilmer looks like the only good part of this.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Brian Skiba's Dead Man's Hand, direct from YouTube:

Reno (Cole Hauser), a newly married gunfighter, hangs up his six-shooters when he says "I do" to his bride, Vegas. But when Reno kills a bandit in self-defense, he finds himself pulled back into his old ways. The bandit's brother, ruthless Mayor Bishop, will not let his brother's death go unpunished. As revenge, Bishop and his private army ambush Reno and Vegas, leaving the gunfighter near death, then taking Reno's wife prisoner. Reno then teams up with Marshal Roy McCutcheon to channel his fury as he swears revenge on every single bastard who hurt them. Dead Man's Hand is directed by genre filmmaker Brian Skiba, director of the many junk action movies including Crushed Velvet, Dirty Little Trick, .357, Slaughter Creek, Merry Ex Mas, Beverly Hills Christmas, Rottentail, Chokehold, My Adventures with Santa, The 2nd, Flowers and Honey, and Pursuit previously. The screenplay is written by Corin Nemec and Brian Skiba, based on the graphic novel "No Rest for the Wicked" by Kevin Minor & Matthew Minor. Lionsgate will debut Skiba's Dead Man's Hand in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 7th, 2023 this summer. Anyone?