Official Trailer for 'Heart of Stone' Action Spy Thriller with Gal Gadot

"We have no idea what they're capable of. I need to shut it all down." Netflix has revealed the main official trailer for their big summer action spy thriller titled Heart of Stone, arriving for streaming in August. Another "Tudum" unveiling, after first previewing at last year's event. Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt invite you along for the ride on their film Heart of Stone, an action thriller from director Tom Harper. Gadot stars as the lead character Rachel Stone, an elite CIA agent who must make sure they don't lose their most valuable asset - a special tech device that allows them to help orchestra the world. The twist is that she also works for a secret "peacekeeping" organization called Charter, and they are free from the government or other ties. So a bit of James Bond, a bit of Mission Impossible, in a globe-trotting adventure with Gadot as the new world-saving "007" instead. The full cast also includes Matthias Schweighöfer, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Archie Madekwe, Helga Kristín Helgadóttir, & Jónas Alfreð Birkisson. They spent a lot of money to make it look like a real Bond movie, but it will be as good?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Harper's Heart of Stone, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced tech, on an elite MI6 unit headed up by agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn't know is that Stone actually works for the Charter — a covert peacekeeping organization, secret even from other spies, which uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a her next routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya (Alia Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity and her heart might just be her biggest asset. Heart of Stone is directed by British writer / filmmaker Tom Harper, director of the films The Scouting Book for Boys, War Book, The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death, Wild Rose, and The Aeronauts previously, plus lots of other TV work recently. The screenplay is written by Greg Rucka (a graphic novel writer) and Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin, "Side Effects"). It's produced by Bhaumik Gondaliya, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, and Jaron Varsano. Netflix will debut Heart of Stone streaming on Netflix worldwide starting August 11th, 2023 this summer. Anyone want to watch?