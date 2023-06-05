Official Trailer for 'Heightened' Indie Comedy Made by Sara Friedman

"You were so fearless as a little girl… I wonder what changed?" An official trailer has debuted for an indie dramedy titled Heightened, marking the feature directorial debut of actress / filmmaker Sara Friedman. After making numerous shorts, she writes and directs and stars in this feature film about a woman returning to her home town in Maine. It seems to be another of these very personal, autobiographical films where a filmmaker just tells their own story because that's the only good story to tell right now. Following a mental breakdown, a young woman must return home to Maine for treatment. After she is unwillingly thrust into nature, she finds unexpected solace in the company of a neurotic Park Ranger, who is dealing with issues of his own. Friedman co-stars with Dave Register, playing the funky Park Ranger, along with Sarah Clarke, Mike Mitchell, Xander Berkeley, Moira Driscoll, and Dipti Mehta. This looks amusing, check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Friedman's Heightened, direct from YouTube:

Following a mental breakdown, social anxiety and OCD-riddled Nora (Sara Friedman) returns to Maine to live with her emotionally distant parents (Sarah Clarke & Xander Berkeley). While she undergoes court-ordered psychiatric treatment, Nora's world is further upended when she is assigned to volunteer at a local state park. Her awkward assignment shows promise when her anxiety subsides in the company of her new supervisor Dusty (Dave Register), who is dealing with crippling issues of his own. Maybe Nora & Dusty can help each other overcome the obstacles their socially complicated world presents. Heightened is written & directed by American actress / filmmaker Sara Friedman, making her feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. Produced by John Hermann. The film will premiere at the Dances With Films Festival this month. It will then open in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 23rd, 2023.