Official Trailer for 'Here. Is. Better.' About Veterans Overcoming PTSD

"I don't think it's ever too late to get your life back." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for Here. Is. Better., a compelling documentary about veterans and their struggles with PTSD. This premiered in 2021 and is getting a proper theatrical + digital release this June in the US. A soldier's story is always personal, but never more than in Here. Is. Better. This powerful doc film offers a uniquely hopeful and impactful perspective on a rising mental health crisis in America. As measured every year, nearly 13 million adults suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the U.S. alone. Veterans are up to three times more likely to have PTSD than civilians. It tells the inspiring stories of four men & women military Veterans overcoming the effects of PTSD with breakthrough treatments. This seeks to bring understanding to how the human mind responds to trauma, how PTSD can impact daily life, and how it can ultimately be overcome. The film opens timed with National PTSD Awareness Day on June 27th this summer. Get a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jack Youngelson's doc Here. Is. Better., direct from YouTube:

"The struggles of four former US military service members haunted by traumatic memories, years and sometimes decades after the events, becomes a dramatic, cathartic and hopeful story in the hands of Jack Youngelson and his team as we see the Vets gradually respond to the surprisingly efficacious treatments that have only recently begun to provide relief from PTSD with vast implications for not just Veterans of past and future wars but anyone suffering from the psychological aftermath of trauma," suggests Greenwich co-president Edward Arentz.

The documentary film Here. Is. Better. follows four of these Veterans, each with diverse backgrounds and service experience, as they undergo the most clinically effective, evidence-based trauma psychotherapies for PTSD. Individuals featured in the film include former presidential hopeful Jason Kander, who shocked many when he left the Kansas City mayoral race in 2018 to seek treatment; a Vietnam War Veteran still haunted by events that occurred over 50 years ago; and the voices of so often overlooked women Veterans, all seeking the keys to unlock their places of hurt & pain. With unprecedented access to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Here. Is. Better. interweaves these inspiring stories of both men and women Veterans overcoming the debilitating effects of PTSD with treatments that can work – bringing hope to millions.

Here. Is. Better. is directed by producer / filmmaker Jack Youngelson, of Ken Burns Presents: The Gene, as well as numerous other TV series docs and projects. It's produced by Emmy Award-winner Sian Edwards-Beal and David Beal of Green Hummingbird Entertainment, and co-produced by Chloe Hall. With a score composed by David Baron and Jeremiah Fraites of the Grammy-nominated band The Lumineers, an original song by Josin, and an original end credit song by David Kushner and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. This initially premiered at the 2021 Woodstock Film Festival a few years ago. Greenwich Ent. will debut Here. Is. Better. in select US theaters on June 23rd, 2023, then on digital starting June 27th. Visit the official site.