Official Trailer for 'Hidden Strike' Starring John Cena & Jackie Chan

"I'm just taking back what they owe us…" XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for Hidden Strike, an intense new action movie set in Iraq following a special ops team trying to escape safely, like so many other films being made right now. Originally called S.N.A.F.U. or Project X-traction, the Chinese production is set to launch sometime later this year. When an oil refinery in Iraq is attacked, Jackie Luo, a Chinese security professional, is tasked with keeping the company's employees safe. When Luo discovers that the attackers' intent is to steal the oil – he gets the help of Chris Van Horne, an American former Marine, and together they try to stop them and escape to the safety of the Green Zone. Starring John Cena, Jackie Chan, Pilou Asbæk, Amadeus Serafini, Minghao Hou, and Zhenwei Wang. This looks like Mad Max meets Rush Hour set in… Iraq? They're all out of ideas, but had to make another action flick anyway. Maybe it'll be fun?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Scott Waugh's Hidden Strike, direct from YouTube:

Two ex-special forces soldiers (John Cena and Jackie Chan) must team up and escort a group of civilians working for an oil refinery along Baghdad's "Highway of Death" to the safety of the Green Zone. Hidden Strike, also known as Project X-traction or The Furious Sandstorm, is directed by American producer / filmmaker Scott Waugh, a former stunt man, and director of the films Act of Valor, Need for Speed, and 6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain previously. The screenplay is written by Arash Amel (also of Erased, Grace of Monaco, The Titan, A Private War, Rise). It's produced by Hans Canosa and Esmond Ren. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. XYZ Films will debut Waugh's Hidden Strike in theaters sometime later in 2023 - stay tuned for the exact release date. First impression? Want to watch it?