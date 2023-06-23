Short Trailer for Horror Film 'Natty Knocks' Featuring Robert Englund

"Natty knocks nine times! Don't answer your door, close all your blinds, hide under your bed, or she'll take off your head!" Vertical has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Natty Knocks, from filmmaker Dwight H. Little. It's set to open in July if any horror fans are curious about this one. From the legendary director of Halloween 4 comes Natty Knocks. On Halloween Eve, babysitter Britt Henderson and the kids she's charged with protecting must survive the horrors of serial killer Abner Honeywell, the son of B-movie horror legend who is reigning terror across their small town. Natty Knocks stars Bill Moseley, Danielle Harris, and Robert Englund, as well as Charlotte Fountain-Jardim in the lead role as the babysitter, Thomas Robie, Noen Perez, and Jason James Richter. This doesn't look half bad, with a cool concept involving the meta horror movie elements worked into it. Will it actually be scary? Hard to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Dwight H. Little's Natty Knocks, direct from YouTube:

On Halloween Eve, a small-town babysitter (Charlotte Fountain-Jardim) and the kids she is looking after must survive the horrors of serial killer Abner Honeywell. Natty Knocks is directed by super experienced American filmmaker Dwight H. Little, director of many movies including Bloodstone, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, The Phantom of the Opera, Marked for Death, Rapid Fire, Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home, Murder at 1600, andThe Last Rampage previously, plus lots of other TV series including on "Bones" and "Scorpion" most recently. The screenplay is written by Benjamin Olson. Produced by Jason Richer and Sandy Little. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical will debut Little's Natty Knocks in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 21st, 2023 this summer. Anyone?