Official Trailer for Immigration Doc Film 'Split at the Root' from Array

"An intimate and inspiring portrait of activism." Array has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Split at the Root, which will be streaming worldwide on Netflix starting in early March. This film first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by Hot Docs, Morelia, and the Heartland Film Festival. Executive produced by Rosario Dawson, directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton. When a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum was separated from her kids under "Zero Tolerance Policy", a Facebook post by a mom in Queens coalesced into a movement as thousands of like-minded women across the US refused to stand by quietly. The doc follows the emotional journey of mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border and the grassroots initiative that, against all odds, reunites those families. Which is a really sad & tough topic to cover right now - but vitally important anyway. We always need to tell these stories, I just hope films like this might actually make a difference and help change the world for the better.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Linda Goldstein Knowlton's doc Split at the Root, from Array's YouTube:

Split at the Root follows the emotional journey of mothers separated from their children at the U.S. border and the grassroots initiative that, against all odds, reunites those families. When a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum was separated from her kids under Zero Tolerance Policy, a Facebook post by a mom in Queens coalesced into a movement as thousands of like-minded women across the US refused to stand by quietly. Immigrant Families Together was born as a rapid response group committed to doing what the government couldn’t—or wouldn’t do: reunite parents with their children separated by the Zero Tolerance Policy. Split at the Root is directed by producer / filmmaker Linda Goldstein Knowlton, director of the doc films The World According to Sesame Street, The Chef & The Architect, Somewhere Between, and We Are the Radical Monarchs previously, and a producer on many other features. Produced by Miranda Bailey, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Maria Grasso, and Marti Noxon. This initially premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year, and just played at the 2023 Palm Springs Film Festival. Array will debut Split at the Root streaming on Netflix starting on March 3rd, 2023 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site.