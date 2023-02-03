Superb Trailer for Indie 'Bruiser' with Jalyn Hall & Trevante Rhodes

"He's always pretending to be this person… I know he's not." Hulu has debuted the official trailer for an indie film titled Bruiser, marking the feature directorial debut of Miles Warren. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year and it also stopped by AFI Fest in the fall. It's set to launch on Hulu for streaming at the end of February. A 14-year-old boy turns to a charismatic loner for help after being beaten up, in director Miles Warren's searing feature film debut about fathers, families, and the effects of too much fighting. During summer, Darious explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm, his strict father, and a burgeoning friendship with mysterious drifter Porter. The film stars Trevente Rhodes, Shamier Anderson, Jalyn Hall, and Shinelle Azoroh. TIFF adds that it "contends with legacies of violence — and lands its every punch squarely on the heart." Damn looks great! Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Miles Warren's Bruiser, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

In director Miles Warren's searing feature debut about fathers, families, and effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father, and also with Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter's true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety. Bruiser is directed by the first-time filmmaker Miles Warren, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Ben Medina and Miles Warren. It's produced by Scott Frank, D. Scott Lumpkin, Jewerl Ross, and Aaron Ryder. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival previously. Hulu will debut Warren's Bruiser streaming on Hulu starting on February 24th, 2023 this month. Look good?