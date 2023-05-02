Official Trailer for Indie Film 'Land of Gold' Made by Nardeep Khurmi

"You don't know what's out there! You don't see what I see." HBO Max has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Land of Gold, made by a filmmaker named Nardeep Khurmi. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and played at numerous other fests including Philadelphia, St. Louis, and Denver. The very personal story is about a 1st generation Punjabi-American who is working as a trucker, completing one last job before returning to his pregnant wife. When truck driver Kiran hears pounding from inside his shipping container and finds Elena, a young Mexican-American girl, his already tumultuous life takes a drastic turn as he seeks to reunite her with her own family. The film stars writer / director Nardeep Khurmi as Kiran, Caroline Valencia as Elena, Pallavi Sastry, Iqbal Theba, and Riti Sachdev. This actually looks really good! A wholesome & heartfelt story of connection - with a number of beautiful scenes.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Nardeep Khurmi's Land of Gold, direct from YouTube:

Kiran Singh (Nardeep Khurmi), a 1st generation Punjabi-American immigrant, has just accepted a last-minute trucking job before returning to his 37-week pregnant wife, who admits to feeling abandoned. En route to complete this "one final job," Kiran discovers Elena (Caroline Valencia), a 10-year-old Mexican-American stowed away in his trailer. After debating the merits of turning her to the police, Kiran deduces she might be undocumented, and instead resolves to shepherd Elena to her uncle in Boston despite putting his own livelihood in jeopardy. As the pair ride across the changing American landscape, Kiran faces what it means to be a father and Elena learns how to trust again. Land of Gold is written and directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nardeep Khurmi, making his feature directorial debut after a bunch of other short films previously. Produced by Nardeep Khurmi, Keertana Sastry, Pallavi Sastry, Simon Taufique. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. HBO will debut Khurmi's Land of Gold in select US theaters on May 5th, 2023, streaming on Max starting May 15th this summer. Worth a watch?