Official Trailer for Indie Horror Thriller 'Mother Superior' from Austria

"You may find something more meaningful than the past here…" Black Mandala has revealed a trailer for an indie horror thriller film titled Mother Superior, made by Austrian filmmaker Marie Alice Wolfszahn. In the vein of Suspiria, The Witch, and Hereditary, the film features a story where the remnants of fascism are present to investigate esotericism, cruel experiments on humans, so that in the midst of this darkness a woman discovers her identity. This premiered at genre festivals last year and this year and will be released later in 2023. A nurse – in search of identity – gets entangled in the occult cabal of her aristocratic patient, the Baroness Heidenreich who resides with her devoted groundskeeper, Otto… their dark secrets will soon be revealed. The young woman's life force holds the key to the future for the Baroness. Starring Isabella Händler, Inge Maux as Baroness Heidenreich, Jochen Nickel, and Tim Werths. This looks much more atmospheric and chilling than horrifying or unsettling at all, at least from this trailer. It's quietly entrancing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marie Alice Wolfszahn's Mother Superior, direct from YouTube:

1975, Rosenkreuz Manor. A young nurse (Isabella Händler) and her eccentric patient are bound together by a shared longing: the old lady's memory contains the secret to Sigrun's past; the young woman's life force holds the key to the future for the Baroness. Mother Superior is both written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Marie Alice Wolfszahn, making her feature directorial debut after following other short films previously. Produced by Judith Doppler and Kurt Mayer. This initially premiered at the 2022 Slash Film Festival last year, and it also won Best Film and Best Director at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. The film already opened in Austria in June this summer. Black Mandala will release Wolfszahn's Mother Superior in the US coming soon this fall. Stay tuned for an exact date. Stop by the film's official site. Anyone interested?