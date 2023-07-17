Official Trailer for Inspirational Doc 'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

"We must get our freedom, or we shall die trying!" National Geographic has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled Bobi Wine: The People's President, which will be opening soon in select theaters (NY and LA to start) later this month. This first premiered at the 2022 Venice, Telluride, London, Hamptons, and IDFA Film Festivals last year. The film follows Ugandan opposition leader, activist and musical star Bobi Wine. He uses his music to fight the regime led by Yoweri Museveni, the person who led the country for 35 years. "Being born and raised in Uganda, I feel strongly that the people there should have leaders who represent their collective interests. After meeting Bobi and Barbie I was compelled to share their story with the world — a story of courage and bravery in the face of merciless violence. My hope is that the film will encourage all those who [still] suffer under autocratic regimes to continue the fight for freedom," said the film's co-director. This looks like a remarkable story about fighting the evil forces of a façade government and how hard it is, and how everyone must keep on fighting & resisting no matter what.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Bwayo & Sharp's doc Bobi Wine: The People's President, from YouTube:

"A shocking, tender work" Bobi Wine: The People's President follows Bobi Wine, who was born in the slums of Kampala and became one of Uganda's most popular musical talents the country has ever seen. In the midst of the violence, corruption and injustice of the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni, Bobi decides to become the Ugandan opposition leader in the much-disputed 2021 presidential election. Using his music to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life's mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda, Bobi risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to take on the country's corrupt police and military, who are not afraid to use violence and torture in a vain attempt to intimidate and silence Bobi and his supporters. Bobi Wine: The People's President is co-directed by filmmakers Moses Bwayo & Christopher Sharp, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by John Battsek. This initially premiered at the 2022 Venice Film Festival last year. National Geographic will debut the doc in select US theaters starting on July 27th, 2023 this summer, followed by National Geographic Channel / Disney+ later this year. For details, visit the official site. Who's interested?