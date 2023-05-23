Official Trailer for Inspiring, Uplifting Doc Film 'Origami in the Garden'

Freestyle Digital Media has debuted a new official trailer for the indie documentary film Origami in the Garden, made by filmmaker Barbara Bentree from Santa Fe, New Mexico. The film tells the story of fellow Santa Fe-based artist Kevin Box, whose life goal is simply: "I want to have a conversation with people now and hundreds of years into the future." As an artist, Kevin has studied the method of "lost wax casting" that is used to create bronze sculptures. He spent his early years being mentored by other great metal sculptors. Ultimately, he developed his own unique signature art by unfolding origami and then casting the beautiful crease patterns into museum quality wall hangings. Now "over 3 million people have visited their traveling exhibition 'Origami in the Garden'… It's truly amazing what Kevin can do starting with just a simple piece of paper!" The doc film is about Kevin and his wife Jennifer and the power of origami and art, connecting with people all over the world. This is a jovial, dialogue-free trailer giving us a glimpse at their story in this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barbara Bentree's doc Origami in the Garden, from YouTube:

Kevin Box has always known exactly what he intends to do with his life. In his words, "I want to have a conversation with people now and hundreds of years into the future." This is the origin story for Kevin and his wife Jennifer as they hone their craft of metal sculpture and develop powerful messages of peace… inspired from within their magical studio compound in Santa Fe, NM. The film is also a Love Story and a beautiful spiritual transformation that begins during their relationship with a metal foundry in Thailand. Kevin has designed brilliant collaborations with Robert J. Lang, Beth Johnson and Michael LaFosse who are some of the most famous origami artists. Their inspired & tireless journey will be appreciated by anyone who understands the tremendous leaps of faith necessary to become a successful entrepreneur & artist. Origami in the Garden is directed by American vocalist / director Barbara Bentree, her second film after making the doc Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time. This originally premiered in 2021. Freestyle will debut Origami in the Garden direct-to-VOD starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Is anyone interested?