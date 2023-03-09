Official Trailer for Intense Chef Thriller Film 'Hunger' from Thailand

"Do it until it's right!" Netflix has launched the official trailer for an intense thriller film called Hunger, made in Thailand about the food industry in Thailand. At first glance this reminds me of The Menu, but it also seems a bit more like FX's "The Bear" meets Eyes Wide Shut (yeah check it out). With a few sprinkles of The Platform thrown in. "Experience the kind of hunger you have never seen before… in Hunger." A woman running her family's noodle restaurant receives an invite to join the fine-dining industry under the tutelage of an infamous chef. Model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying (also seen in Die Tomorrow, Bad Genius, Happy Old Year) stars as Amy, a young woman who gets taken into a high society cooking company called "Hunger" and learns how insane people are up there. The film also stars Nopachai Jayanama and Gunn Svasti Na Ayudhya . This will be streaming on Netflix in April worldwide - I definitely need to watch this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sitisiri Mongkolsiri's Hunger, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"Join in to explore 'burning human hunger' together…" Aoy (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying) runs her family's local stir-fried noodles restaurant. Her life is about to change forever when she decides to join team HUNGER, led by Chef Paul (Nopachai Jayanama) who introduces her to the dark sides of the fine-dining industry. Hunger is directed by Thai writer / filmmaker Sitisiri Mongkolsiri, director of the films Last Summer and Sang Krasue previously, plus a few more episodes of the series "Girl From Nowhere". The screenplay is written by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee (of Snap, Where We Belong, Faces of Anne, "Girl From Nowhere"). Produced by Kongdej Jaturanrasamee and Soros Sukhum. Netflix debuts Mongkolsiri's Hunger streaming on Netflix worldwide starting April 8th, 2023 this spring. Anyone else interested in watching?