Official Trailer for Peculiar WWII Time Machine Indie B&W Film 'Lola'

"Lola was never meant to be an instrument of violence…" Dark Sky Films has revealed an official trailer for Lola, a strange B&W indie film creation from young filmmaker Andrew Legge. This premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival last year and also played at FrightFest, and the Melbourne & Edinburgh Film Fests. Set in 1941 in England, two sisters invent a machine that intercepts broadcasts from the future. With World War II dawning, they use it to change history. The story follows Thom and Mars, who build the machine they call LOLA, that can intercept radio & TV broadcasts from the future. "While Thom becomes intoxicated by LOLA, Mars begins to realize the terrible consequences of its power." Uh oh. The indie film stars Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini as the two sisters, Thom and Mars (Thomasina and Martha), with Hugh O'Conor, Rory Fleck Byrne, Ayvianna Snow, and Aaron Monaghan. This looks like a very intriguing experimental creation, going all in during the second half with its "don't mess around with history" concept.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Legge's LOLA, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube (via TFS):

1941, sisters Thom and Mars have built a machine, LOLA, that can intercept radio and TV broadcasts from the future. This allows them to listen to iconic music before it has been made, place bets knowing what the outcome will be and embrace their inner punk well before the movement came into existence. But with the Second World War escalating, the sisters decide to use the machine for good to intercept info from the future that could help with military intelligence. The machine proves to be a success, rapidly twisting the fortunes of the war against the Nazis. While Thom becomes intoxicated by LOLA, Mars begins to realize the terrible consequences of its power. Lola is directed by young indie filmmaker Andrew Legge, director of the TV doc Fowl previously, making his first feature film after numerous other shorts. The screenplay is by Andrew Legge and Angeli Macfarlane. This first premiered at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival last year. Dark Sky will debut Lola in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 4th, 2023 this summer. Curious?