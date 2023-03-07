Official Trailer for 'It Ain't Over' Doc Film About Baseball's Yogi Berra

"He was the most overlooked superstar in the history of baseball." "He's just a gentle, kind soul…" Sony Pictures Classics has revealed an official trailer for It Ain't Over, a documentary about the baseball legend Yogi Berra. After initially premiering at the 2022 Nantucket Film Festival last year, it stopped by the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year and will open in May in limited theaters. The documentary film gives "Yogi" Berra his due recapping the illustrious life of a "bad-ball hitting" catcher (for the Yankees), who was also a D-Day veteran, loving husband and father and, yes, product endorser and originator (mostly) of his own brand of proverbs that are now ingrained into everyday life. This features interviews with Billy Crystal, Bob Costas, Vin Scully, Derek Jeter, Joe Torre, Mariano Rivera, Joe Girardi, Ron Guidry, Willie Randolph, Don Mattingly, Tony Kubek, Bobby Richardson, Suzyn Waldman, and Lindsay Berra. It looks good, a chance to redeem and reestablish his legacy after so many years. As always, there's much more than meets the eye.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Mullen's doc It Ain't Over, direct from SPC's YouTube:

An intimate portrait of Lawrence Peter "Yogi" Berra – one of baseball's greatest superstars. As the brilliant catcher for the most storied franchise in Major League Baseball history, he amassed 10 World Series rings, 3 American League MVP awards, and a staggering 18 All-Star Game appearances. A native of St. Louis who saw combat in WWII, he resumed his baseball career during the golden era in NY when three teams battled for supremacy, going on to catch the only perfect World Series game in 1956. Yet for many observers of the national pastime, his prolific accomplishments on the ballfield were overshadowed by his extraordinarily appealing personality. Long before athletes endorsing products was normal, Yogi was starring in TV commercials and connecting with fans from every demographic. His unforgettable "Yogi-isms", initially perceived as head-scratching philosophical nuggets, later became fashionable catch phrases that made him a national treasure and endearing figure on the American pop culture landscape.

It Ain't Over is directed by American filmmaker Sean Mullen, director of the indie film Amira & Sam and the doc Kings of Beer previously. It's produced by Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Mike Sobiloff, and Peter Sobiloff. This initially premiered at the 2022 Nantucket Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Calgary and Santa Barbara Film Festivals. Sony Classics will debut It Ain't Over in select US theaters (NY & LA only) starting on May 12th, 2023 coming soon. For more info, visit their official site. Anyone into this?