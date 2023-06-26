Official Trailer for 'Joke Man' Doc About the Comedian Jackie Martling

"The untold story of one of America's last joke tellers." Hellobox Films has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film called Joke Man, arriving to watch on VOD starting in July this summer. Made by Ian Karr, it's a film about a beloved comedian. Jackie Martling just may be America's last great joke teller. His savant-like ability to remember every joke he's heard since he was 8 years old, combined with his lightning fast wit and infectious laugh helped established him as a comedy icon. Famous for being the head writer of the Howard Stern show for 15 years, and infamous for leaving that position, Jackie's story is fascinating, funny and surprising to discover. In an age of political correctness, Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling helps us belly-laugh at ourselves with a kindness and sincerity that defuses his unfiltered punch lines. This looks like a simple yet amusing doc packed with special guests. It should, above all, make you burst out laughing.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ian Karr's doc Joke Man, direct from CS's YouTube:

In the documentary Joke Man, we follow Jackie Martling's improbable journey – from fledgling days of comedy on Long Island, through his time as one of the 'Beatles of Radio,' to his success as an author and actor. We hear from friends & fellow entertainers, including Willie Nelson, Penn Jillette, Billy West, Artie Lange, Mark Cuban, Sean Young, and former Stern show staffers who give us their take on what makes Jackie truly unique. Joke Man is a universal story of self-discovery, grit, and how humor is the biggest key to authentic happiness. Joke Man is directed by filmmaker Ian Karr, director of Dead Like Me: Don't Fear the Reapers previously, and other TV work including "Steve Schirripa's Hungry". It's produced by Jonathan Jacobson and Ronni Thomas. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere. HelloBox Films will debut the Joke Man doc direct-to-VOD / digital starting on July 18th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch?