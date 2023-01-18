Official Trailer for Kick Ass 'Polite Society' Film Premiering at Sundance

"Now I'm not being dramatic, but… these people are evil." Focus Features has revealed an official US trailer for Polite Society, a kick ass new British film marking the feature debut of filmmaker Nida Manzoor ("We Are Lady Parts"). This is premiering in just a few days at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as part of the Midnight section, which is why they're dropping this trailer just before that unveiling. A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment & bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her loyal friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood. The cast includes Priya Kansara as Ria, with Ritu Arya, Nimra Bucha, Akshay Khanna, Seraphina Beh, and Ella Bruccoleri. I just listed this as one of my Most Anticipated at Sundance, can't wait to see Ria kick some ass!! Looks like it will be a blast, especially with a big audience.

Here's the first official trailer for Nida Manzoor's Polite Society, direct from Focus' YouTube:

From Sundance: A London schoolgirl and tireless martial-artist-in-training, Ria Khan is determined to become a world-renowned stunt woman. She’s crushed when her big sister, Lena, drops out of art school, starts dating Salim — the charming, wealthy son of the prominent Shah family — and announces, after barely a month, that they plan to marry and move to Singapore! How could Lena abandon her artistic dreams to become some trophy wife? But Ria soon realizes that something isn’t right, leaving her no choice but to enlist her friends in a daring mission to kidnap Lena from her own wedding. Polite Society is both written and directed by British filmmaker Nida Manzoor, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, plus episodes of "Doctor Who"; she's also the creator of the "We Are Lady Parts" series. This is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in the Midnight section. Focus Features will debut Manzoor's Polite Society in select US theaters starting April 28th, 2023 this spring. Who's down?