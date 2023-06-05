Official Trailer for 'King on Screen' Docu About Adapting the Novelist

"It's an idealized America, but then it's ripped apart and sent to hell." Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary film King on Screen, about the acclaimed "master of horror" novelist Stephen King. This doc first premiered at last year's Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival in the fall, the two top genre festivals in the world. It'll get a proper theatrical release before hitting VOD in the US at the end of the summer this year. In King on Screen, directors who adapted Stephen King stories will discuss why Stephen King is not only the King of Horror, but the Master of Characters psychology, and way more than that. The purpose of this film is to "seek out stories to make an exciting tribute to Stephen King, to his deep knowledge of the human psychology through the characters he created, and to his mastery of narrative and suspense, which has kept us on tenterhooks for more than 45 years." Featuring appearances by Frank Darabont, Mick Garris, Mike Flanagan, Tom Holland, Vincenzo Natali, Greg Nicotero, Mark L. Lester, Dee Wallace, Tim Curry, James Caan. This is mainly meant for horror lovers & Stephen King fans - check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Daphné Baiwir's doc King on Screen, direct from YouTube:

1976, Brian de Palma directs Carrie, the first novel by Stephen King. Since then, more than 50 directors have adapted the master of horror's books, in more than 80 films & series, making him the most adapted author alive in the world. What is so fascinating about his work that filmmakers cannot stop adapting his works? King on Screen reunites the filmmakers that have adapted Stephen King's books for both cinema & TV, including Frank Darabont (Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, The Walking Dead), Mick Garris (The Stand, Sleepwalkers), Tom Holland (The Langoliers, Chucky) & Taylor Hackford (Dolores Claiborne, Ray). It is a movie made for the fans and with the fans, led by an international ambition. King on Screen is directed by the Belgian actress / filmmaker Daphné Baiwir, director of the doc films Deauville and the American Dream and The Rebellious Olivia de Havilland previously, plus a few other shorts. This initially premiered at both Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival last fall, with a stop this year at the Phoenix Film Festival. Dark Star Pics will debut King on Screen in select US theaters starting August 11th, 2023 this summer, then on VOD starting September 8th coming up. For more info, visit the film's official site.