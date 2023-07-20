Official Trailer for Lakers Basketball Series 'Winning Time' Season 2

"They're the dynasty, we're the flash in the pan." HBO has unveiled their full trailer for Season 2 of their sports series Winning Time, about the iconic Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in their prime-time. We also posted the first teaser a month ago. This grainy series is a fictional version of the actual story of the Lakers and their rise to prominence, kicking things off (in Season 1) on the end of the 1970s to their big NBA World Champion win in 1980. In Season 2, the story continues with their years from 1980 to 1984, and the ongoing rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird (from the Boston Celtics). Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke (as Jerry West), Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel (as Paul Westhead), John C. Reilly (as Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (as Magic Johnson), and Hadley Robinson all reprise their roles, with DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Chiklis, Rob Morgan, plus Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird. This is a better trailer & makes me want to start watching. Hilarious ending with the "f&!k Boston" bit.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Season 2 of HBO's Lakers series Winning Time, on YouTube:

"Dynasties aren't built. They're taken." In Season 2, Winning Time continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first pro rematch of the era's greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is an original series created by Adam McKay (Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Anchorman 2, The Big Short, Vice, Don't Look Up), who also directed the pilot. The show is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s." Max Borenstein (screenwriter on Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, King of the Monsters Worth, Godzilla vs Kong) is also co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner. McKay executive produces the series with the company Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject will also executive produce with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and is also the co-creator and executive producer. Scott Stephens will also executive produce along with Rodney Barnes. HBO will debut Season 2 of Winning Time streaming on Max starting August 6th, 2023.