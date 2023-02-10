Official Trailer for Legal Thriller 'Confession' Featuring Clark Backo

"Show me the evidence" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a legal thriller titled Confession, the latest from filmmaker Dayna Hanson. It will be out to watch in March if anyone cares. The story follows a small-town district attorney named Jillian who takes on the case of a young woman who has accused three men of sexual assault, only to find her career and life in jeopardy as she unravels the dark web of murder and intrigue that lies beneath the surface of the town. Michael Ironside co-stars as a veteran investigator "diving into the complex case only to find difficulties and danger in spades as they hope to serve justice." Of course. Clark Backo stars as Jillian, joined by Sarah Hay, Sterling Beaumon, Mark Cryer, Marsha Dietlein, and Ray Faiola. This looks like a made-for-TV special event, nothing that should be in theaters.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Dayna Hanson's Confession, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Jillian (Clark Backo), an up-and-coming district attorney, takes on the case of a young woman who has accused three men of sexual assault. She puts her career on the line in order to uncover a deeper web of mystery, murder and deception. Confession is directed by American dancer / musician / filmmaker Dayna Hanson, director of the films Improvement Club and 13 Chambers previously, plus some other TV work. The screenplay is by Gregory Mulligan. Produced by Jordan Beckerman, Sarah Hay, Jordan Yale Levine, and Michael J. Rothstein. This first premiered at the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will debut Hanson's Confession in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 10th, 2023. Anyone into this?