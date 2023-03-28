Official Trailer for LGBTQ Comedy 'Chrissy Judy' from Todd Flaherty

"I don't really want a boyfriend right now, you know? What I want is to be alone… with someone." Dark Star Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Chrissy Judy, an LGBTQ indie comedy presented in black & white. The film premiered at the 2022 Provincetown Film Festival last summer, before OutFest, NewFest, Hamptons IFF and over 20 more festivals worldwide - ready to open in the US this week on VOD and in art house theaters. When his best friend & creative partner suddenly couples off and moves away, an ambitious New York drag queen determined for the limelight must reinvent himself or risk becoming an irrelevant solo act both onstage and off. The film stars Todd Flaherty as Judy, who also wrote & directed the film, Wyatt Fenner as Christy, plus Joey Taranto, Kiyon Spencer, James Tison, and Nicole Spiezio. The dark comedy asks "what do you do when your chosen family no longer chooses you?" I appreciate all the honesty.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Todd Flaherty's Chrissy Judy, direct from YouTube:

Judy's been described as many things: a free spirit, a day dreamer, a boy-crazy hot mess. But this is going to be the summer it all comes together for this ambitious, 30-something drag queen/cater-waiter and his best friend, Chrissy. Up until Chrissy's priorities suddenly shift, forcing a disillusioned Judy to examine his life and priorities as a queer artist, and rediscover himself in the process. In this dark comedy, Chrissy Judy explores the universal pain of breaking up with your best friends and asks: "What do you do when your chosen family no longer chooses you?" Chrissy Judy is written and directed by actor / filmmaker Todd Flaherty, making his feature directorial debut after working on the series "Undetectable" previously and a short film. This first premiered at the 2022 Provincetown Film Festival last year. Dark Star Pictures debuts Flaherty's Chrissy Judy in select US theaters on March 31st, 2023 + on VOD starting April 4th.