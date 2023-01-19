Official Trailer for 'Love in the Time of Fentanyl' Doc Film from Canada

"Tender as it is ugly… admits the war on drugs is lost." The unfortunate truth that is hard for many to deal with. The official trailer has debuted for a documentary film titled Love in the Time of Fentanyl, from Canadian filmmaker Colin Askey. This premiered at two important doc film festivals last year - DOXA and DOC NYC - and it will begin playing in theaters in February. The doc film is an "intimate and compassionate look at the frontlines of the overdose crisis." Executive produced by fellow filmmaker Sean Baker. In Love in the Time of Fentanyl, a group of misfits, artists, and drug users operates a renegade safe injection site in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside - specifically in a forward-thinking overdose prevention center. The film is an empathetic portrait of a community fighting to save lives and keep hope alive in a neighborhood ravaged by Fentanyl and other opioids. This looks like an especially compassionate examination of this drug crisis.

Vancouver, Canada is ground zero of the opioid crisis in Canada with fentanyl overdose deaths at an all-time high. To save lives & support the marginalized community, a group of current & former drug users volunteer at the Overdose Prevention Society (OPS), a safe injection site. Through intimate observation, this documentary looks beyond the stigmatization of injection drug users and offers hope and empathic ways to approach the crisis ravaging too many communities. Love in the Time of Fentanyl is directed by Canadian filmmaker Colin Askey, director of the film Roger's Pass previously, plus a few other projects. Produced by Monika Navarro, Marc Serpa Francoeur, Robinder Uppal. Executive produced by Sean Baker and Sally Jo Fifer. This initially premiered at the DOXA Film Festival in Canada, and at DOC NYC last year. Castle Mountain Media will debut Love in the Time of Fentanyl in select US theaters (Firehouse Cinema in NYC) starting February 3rd, 2023, and it will be available on PBS' Independent Lens later this February.