Official Trailer for 'Love to Love You, Donna Summer' Music Biopic Doc

"There's too much fire in me…" HBO has revealed an official trailer for a music biopic documentary titled Love to Love You, Donna Summer, arriving for streaming and viewing this May. The film premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival, and also stopped by SXSW, CPH:DOX, Hot Docs, IFF Boston. Love to Love You, Donna Summer is a deeply personal portrait of the Queen of Disco. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Roger Ross Williams, along with Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer, the documentary explores the highs & lows of fame, offering an intimate glimpse at the artist’s life on and off stage. The film pulsates with the beats and significance of Summer's music, including her early hits with Giorgio Moroder, which invoked a sexuality that became a hallmark of Summer's wildly popular stage persona at the time; and "She Works Hard for The Money," which paid tribute to the working woman and became the first video from a Black female artist to debut on MTV. The film provides a rich perspective on her complexity, talent, and the adversity she faced while examining the impact that fame can have on love, art and family. Listen in below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Sudano & Williams' doc Love to Love You, Donna Summer, on YouTube:

Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer's songs, Love to Love You, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice becoming the defining soundtrack of an era. A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage. Love to Love You, Donna Summer is directed by filmmakers Brooklyn Sudano (making her directorial debut) & Roger Ross Williams (Life Animated, The Apollo, "Storyville", "Dogs"). Produced by David Blackman, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Roger Ross Williams. This initially premiered at the 2023 Berlin and SXSW Film Festivals earlier this year. HBO will debut Love to Love You, Donna Summer streaming on Max starting May 20th, 2023 coming up. Who's in?