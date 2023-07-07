Official Trailer for Low Budget Werewolf Horror Thriller 'Wolf Hollow'

"We don't take too kindly to strangers around the Hollow, that's for sure…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Wolf Hollow, a super low budget werewolf project from Texas-native filmmaker Mark Cantu. It's set to launch on VOD in August if anyone is interested in having some werewolf fun. Not to be confused with Jim Cummings' The Wolf of Snow Hollow. A group of young filmmakers, led by neophyte producer Alex Romero (Christina Krakowski), venture out on a location scout in rural Pennsylvania. Deep into the back country, it quickly becomes apparent they have stumbled onto a family of werewolves and must now try to survive the night. The horror stars Christina Krakowski, Noah Welter, Felissa Rose, Hannah Fierman, Lynn Lowry, Brian Ceponis, Jess Uhler, Kamarra Cole, Brandon Krum. Most of this looks like junk, until the man-in-suit werewolves show up and then hell yes.

Here's the final official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Cantu's Wolf Hollow, direct from YouTube:

Newbie film producer Alex (Christina Krakowski) leads her team of filmmakers, including her best friend Ray (Noah Welter), back to his hometown of Wolf Hollow. When they stumble across a den of werewolves, led by his older brother Bart (Brian Ceponis), it's not long before the blood starts flying and the nightmare begins. With time running out and the bodies piling up, Alex and Ray must choose to run and hide or die trying to survive the bloodiest night of their lives. Wolf Hollow is directed by American indie filmmaker Mark Cantu, director of many indie movies including Echo, Now Hiring, Elite, Night Zero, Average Joe, Massacre Academy, and other short films previously. The screenplay is also written by Mark Cantu, from a story by Brian Ceponis. This recently premiered at the GASP! Horror Film Festival in the UK. Gravitas will debut Cantu's Wolf Hollow direct-to-VOD starting on August 8th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested?