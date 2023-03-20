Official Trailer for 'Making a Killing' Doc About the Medical Injury Law

"How sick of a system do we have to have that that is allowed to exist?" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film called Making a Killing, from filmmakers Alexander J. Farrell & Sepideh Haftgoli. It'll be available to watch on VOD in April. Not to be confused with any of the other films with the same name, including one about the corrupt NRA and the other a crime thriller. Making a Killing "sheds a light on an outdated law that limits your recovery for preventable medical negligence to $250K, no matter the outcome — even death." Focusing on the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act of 1975, also known as "MICRA". The director's explain this law has "done little to help doctors and nothing to improve patient care. Its main beneficiaries have been insurance companies. This issue of limits on damages in medical malpractice lawsuit is California's longest-running single-issue political battle." It's time to update this law and making a film about it might be the best way to bring more awareness to the need to change it.

"Through a cinematic and thoughtful eye, you’ll encounter the shocking and haunting nature of how California’s healthcare system is truly run. Making A Killing will take you on a dark, emotional and infuriating journey through one of America’s most corrupt systems. It serves as an intimate and honest portrait of human suffering, sacrifice and survival. Making A Killing is an intimate and honest portrait of human suffering, sacrifice and survival." –Director Alexander J. Farrell

For too long, Californians who have been harmed instead of healed by our health care system have faced a formidable obstacle in seeking accountability in a court of law for medical negligence. It’s called MICRA, Sacramento shorthand for the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act of 1975. Over the course of four decades, MICRA has put an artificial cap of $250,000 on pain & suffering damages in cases involving medical malpractice, no matter the outcome – even death. In all that time the MICRA limit has remained unchanged, despite decades of inflation that have reduced its economic effect by roughly 80%. Meanwhile, MICRA has yanked crucial economic decisions out of the hands of citizen juries, as they are not allowed to know of these caps during the course of the trial. Making a Killing is directed by filmmakers Alexander J. Farrell (director of the docs Lighthouse Lesvos, Refugee) and Sepideh Haftgoli (a producer on Style Queens, Ronaldo vs. Messi), making their first film together. This hasn't premiered at any festivals, as far as we know. Produced by Sepideh Haftgoli Loong and Max Loong. Gravitas will debut Making a Killing direct-to-VOD starting on April 11th, 2023 coming soon this spring. For more info, visit the film's official site.