Official Trailer for 'Malum' - A Demonic Remake of Horror 'Last Shift'

"Your daddy started something very important…" Welcome Villain has unveiled the official trailer for an indie horror film titled Malum, arriving in theaters only at the end of March. This is actually a new remake of the 2014 horror film Last Shift, made by the same filmmaker updating his own film, similar to the way Sam Raimi made Evil Dead 1 & 2. Helmed by director Anthony DiBlasi (Last Shift, Dread, Extremity) and co-written by DiBlasi and Scott Poiley (Last Shift, Missionary, Exhume), Malum re-imagines the original critically-acclaimed horror hit from the festival circuit and expands on the filmmaker's vision of nightmare-inducing terror. A rookie police officer willingly takes the last shift at a newly decommissioned police station in an attempt to uncover the mysterious connection between her police officer father's death and a vicious cult. This updated film stars Jessica Sula as Jessica Loren, with Kevin Wayne, Monroe Cline, Candice Coke, Valerie Loo, Clarke Wolfe, Natalie Victoria. This does look pretty freaky. Let the ritual begin…

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony DiBlasi's Malum, direct from Villain's YouTube:

On a search to uncover the mysterious circumstances surrounding her father’s death, a newly appointed police officer, Jessica Loren (Jessica Sula) is assigned to the last shift in a decommissioned police station where a notoriously vicious cult saw their demise… The lone officer at the station, she soon finds herself barraged by terrifying paranormal events, and in the process, is taken on a journey in which she learns the shocking truth behind her family's connection to a demented cult leader. Malum takes the premise of the 2014 festival hit and flips it on its head – thrusting viewers into an unrelenting, adrenaline-fueled, bloody cult nightmare. Malum is directed by American filmmaker Anthony DiBlasi, of indie genre films Dread, Cassadaga, Missionary, Last Shift, Most Likely to Die, Her Last Will, and Extremity previously. The screenplay is by Scott Poiley and Anthony DiBlasi. Produced by Dan Clifton and Scott Poiley. Welcome Villain will debut DiBlasi's Malum in select US theaters starting March 31st, 2023 coming up. Any scary?