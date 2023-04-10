Official Trailer for Meta Romance 'On Our Way' with Sophie Lane Curtis

"Living in reality has been too hard for me, but then you came along." Gravitas has revealed the trailer for an indie romantic drama titled On Our Way, made by the actress Sophie Lane Curtis making her feature directorial debut. This originally premiered in 2021 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and is finally getting released on VOD this May. A troubled young filmmaker battles a dark voice inside his head; can a mysterious muse illuminate his way out of it? Henry is struggling to write his debut feature. Confronted by memories from early childhood and boyhood, he revisits a painful past when both his parents were alive. Henry encounters a gorgeous muse Rosemary, who flirts with no kissing allowed and inspires him to create something meaningful together. The indie film stars Micheál Richardson as Henry, with Sophie Lane Curtis, Keith Powers, James Badge Dale, Christopher Paul Richards, Ruby Modine, Paul Ben-Victor, Jordana Brewster, plus an appearance by Franco Nero. This looks like it has some good ideas in it, going for broke telling very personal stories about these people wanting to make a mark on the world.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sophie Lane Curtis' On Our Way, direct from YouTube:

Henry (Micheál Richardson) contemplates suicide while writing the end to his newest script - a retelling of his past with his lost love, Rosemary (Sophie Lane Curtis). As a dark voice tries to push him to the brink, Rosemary fights to make him believe in himself before it is too late. The recognized young actress Sophie Lane Curtis vividly jumps into a supernatural indie in three acts. The non-chronological structure of the story is multilayered in five different timelines between two countries. On Our Way is both written and directed by American actress / filmmaker Sophie Lane Curtis, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. Produced by Heliya Alam, Joe Barbagallo, Andrea Bucko, John Reyes Doyle, Siena Oberman, Alex Safdie, Adam G. Simon, Kyle Stroud, Julio Lopez Velasquez. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) in Estonia, but hasn't shown up anywhere else. Gravitas Ventures will debut On Our Way in select US theaters + on VOD starting on May 19th, 2023 coming soon.