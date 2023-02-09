Official Trailer for Micro Budget Psychological Thriller 'The Burial'

"Did something happen last night?" Oh something definitely did. Terror Films has revealed a trailer for an indie horror / psychological thriller titled The Burial, which marks the feature directorial debut of Michael Escalante - who got his start in the movie business by interning at Roger Corman's New Horizons Pictures. This will be out to watch on VOD starting in early March. After his estranged brother contacts him for help, a man and his girlfriend answer the call, only to find themselves unwittingly dragged into a murderous plot with severe consequences. "My goal with my feature debut, The Burial, was to establish a relatable sense of drama and tension between two estranged brothers even before blood starts being spilled." The film stars Faith Kearns, Vernon Taylor, Aaron Pyle, and Spencer Weitzel. For genre fans only, it's a bit rough.

Here's the official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Michael Escalante's The Burial, direct from YouTube:

When Molly's (Faith Kearns) boyfriend gets a phone call from his estranged brother, she thinks nothing of joining him on an impromptu family reunion at a remote cabin. However, she soon finds herself taking charge of a deadly situation when the trip’s true purpose is revealed and good intentions lead to a conflict with pure evil. The Burial is both written & directed by first-time filmmaker Michael Escalante, making his feature directorial debut with this project after other industry work. "Our movie was brought to life by a very small and dedicated cast & crew that poured everything into making a story that is equal parts relatable and terrifying." Produced by Tony Bartolone. This initially premiered in 2021. Indie genre distributor Terror Films will release Escalante's thriller The Burial direct-to-VOD starting on March 3rd, 2023 coming soon.