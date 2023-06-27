'My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock' Doc Trailer About His Films & Legacy

"At last, it's my turn to take you on a guided tour of my movies, my stories. Peek into my world." Dogwoof has revealed the first official trailer for another new Mark Cousins documentary film called My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, exploring the legacy and iconic filmmaking of the one-and-only "master of suspense." This premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year and has been touring at around including at Glasgow, Hong Kong, and San Francisco Film Festivals, plus DOK.fest München. Directed by Mark Cousins (also of The Eyes of Orson Welles and The Storms of Jeremy Thomas), My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock re-examines the vast filmography and the legacy of one of the 20th century's greatest filmmakers, Alfred Hitchcock, through a new lens: through the auteur’s own voice. In this doc film "written and narrated" by Hitchcock, the doyen of cinema reveals his tricks for creating tension with sound, manipulating viewers and telling stories to a new audience. "A revealing masterclass in film with a twinkle in its eye." This clearly fake voiceover is strange, and gets in the way of enjoying this fully, but I'm still intrigued to analyze with Hitch.

Official UK trailer (+ poster) for Mark Cousins' doc My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, from YouTube:

2022 marks the hundred-year anniversary of Alfred Hitchcock's first feature - Number 13 (1922). A century on, Hitchcock remains one of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema. But how does his vast body of work and legacy hold up in today’s society? Mark Cousins, the award-winning filmmaker behind many other iconic cinema history documentaries, tackles this question and looks at the auteur with a new and radical approach: through the use of his own voice. As Hitchcock rewatches his films, we are taken on an odyssey through his vast career - his vivid silent films, the legendary films of the 1950s & 60s and his later works - in playful and revealing ways. My Name is Alfred Hitchcock is directed by Irish cinephile filmmaker Mark Cousins, director of many cinema doc films previously including The Eyes of Orson Welles, Women Make Film, The Film That Buys the Cinema, A Story of Children and Film, The Storms of Jeremy Thomas, and The Story of Film: A New Generation previously, plus the original The Story of Film: An Odyssey (2011) series. It's produced by John Archer. This initially premiered at the 2022 Telluride Film Festival last year, and it also played at 2023's Docs Against Gravity. Opens in UK cinemas starting this July - though there's still no final US release date set. Stay tuned for updates. Want to watch?