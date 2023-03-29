Official Trailer for Mysterious Disappearance Dutch Horror 'Exhibit #8'

"Would you want to know the truth, whatever the cost?" Nah probably not. Gravitas Ventures has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror film from The Netherlands titled Exhibit #8, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Ruben Broekhuis. This first opened in The Netherlands last year and recently stopped by the Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal, with a US release on VOD in April. Most of it is in English, as seen in this trailer. When refugee Aisha and cameraman Elias decide to shoot a documentary on the mysterious disappearance of Aisha's brother, they discover the dark truth and cross paths with another film crew, who are creating an even more sinister narrative. Uh oh. The indie horror film stars Nastaran Razawi Khorasani, Claudio Gabriel Magaña Torres, Mike Reus, Coen van Vlijmen, Jennifer Evenhuis, Guido Gerard, Marije Loermans, and Tom de Jong. It is partially a screen horror showing their filmmaking being messed with, while also a supernatural thriller about missing refugees. Looks freaky.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ruben Broekhuis' Exhibit #8, direct from YouTube:

The horror of migrant children who vanish without a trace in Europe and human trafficking. Aisha and her brother came from Bosnia alone. A Spanish director, Elias, wants to film her story for a documentary and help her investigate how her brother suddenly disappeared. What they discover is a terrifying truth that risk their lives. Exhibit #8 is directed by the Dutch writer / filmmaker Ruben Broekhuis, making his feature directorial debut after many other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Sarah Offringa; from a story by Ruben Broekhuis, Sarah Offringa, and Monique van Kessel. This originally opened in The Netherlands last summer, and it also just played at the 2023 Fantasporto Film Festival in Portugal. Gravitas debuts Broekhuis' Exhibit #8 direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 25th, 2023 this spring. Look scary?