Official Trailer for Netflix Animated Movie 'The Magician's Elephant'

"My sister lives! And I will find her." Netflix has revealed the official trailer for an animated movie titled The Magician's Elephant, arriving for streaming this March. It's adapted from two-time Newbery Award winning author Kate DiCamillo's classic novel, as a "joyful animated reimagining." When young Peter sets out to find his sister, his optimistic spirit guides him through an unexpected encounter with an elephant and three seemingly impossible tasks, also giving hope to his town along the way. The director: "I am forever grateful for our brilliant crew at Netflix and Animal Logic that collectively designed and crafted a beautiful, surreal yet tangible world in which our compellingly layered and diverse cast of characters flourishes." The voice cast includes Sian Clifford, Pixie Davies, Natasia Demetriou, Dawn French, Brian Tyree Henry, Noah Jupe, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Aasif Mandvi, Mandy Patinkin, Benedict Wong, and Miranda Richardson. This looks a bit wonky, not exactly the most original or exciting story to tell. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Wendy Rogers' The Magician's Elephant movie, from YouTube:

"I hope you will enjoy the cinematic journey into our fabled world, and be inspired by Peter’s grit, determination and belief that anything is possible: his spirit has strong resonance for our present day, a time in which we must not only believe that the world can be different, but that we must take action to make positive change!"

–Director Wendy Rogers

Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe) is searching for his long-lost sister, and when he crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer: he must find a mysterious elephant and also the magician who will conjure it - sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever, taking him on the adventure of a lifetime. The Magician's Elephant is directed by VFX artist / filmmaker Wendy Rogers, an experienced visual effects supervisor making her feature directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Martin Hynes. Based on the book of the same name written by two-time Newbery Award winning author Kate DiCamillo. Produced by Julia Pistor. Animation by Animal Logic. Netflix will debut Rogers' The Magician's Elephant streaming on Netflix starting March 17th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch?