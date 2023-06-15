Official Trailer for Netflix Doc 'WHAM!' Profiling the Iconic Music Duo

"How can the country be in love with these two idiots?" Netflix has unveiled a full-length official trailer for WHAM!, a new documentary film about the iconic music duo / 80s band called Wham!. Yes, the band that brought us "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Last Christmas". The duo consisted of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley. They became one of the most commercially successful pop acts of the 1980s, selling more than 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986. This new film about the music group is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Chris Smith, known for Jim & Andy, Fyre, Operation Varsity Blues, Sr. and other doc series recently. With unprecedented access to both George and Andrew’s personal archive including never-before-seen footage, and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts in their own words the four year journey from teenage school friends to global superstars. This looks like perfect music doc fun for the summer. Pop icons! I'm curious to hear their stories that aren't already known and haven't been told.

Here's the first official trailer for Chris Smith's doc WHAM!, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In 1982, the best of friends and still teenagers - George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as WHAM! set out to conquer the world. By June of 1986 they played their very last gig at Wembley Stadium having done exactly that. Now for the very first time, told in their own words, the amazing story of how in four years they dominated the charts around the world with timeless pop songs. Hit after hit - Club Tropicana, Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Freedom, I'm Your Man and of course Last Christmas. Their time in the spotlight was white-hot, becoming the very first western pop act to play in China. It was a wild time that both encapsulated & epitomised not just their youth, but also those of the many millions of fans that adored them. With unprecedented access to both George & Andrew's personal archive including remarkable and never-before-seen footage, alongside rare, candid and previously unheard interviews, WHAM! charts their incredible journey from school friends to superstars. WHAM! is directed by acclaimed doc filmmaker Chris Smith, director of the films American Movie, Home Movie, The Yes Men, The Pool, Collapse, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, Operation Varsity Blues, Sr., and the series "Bad Vegan" and "The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann". It's produced by Simone Halfon and John Batsek. Netflix debuts the WHAM! doc streaming on Netflix starting July 5th, 2023. Who's in?