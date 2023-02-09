Official Trailer for Netflix's Spin-Off Movie 'Luther: The Fallen Sun'

"He wants the world to think that his bad dream has come true." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for their new movie version of the "Luther" British crime series. It's titled Luther: The Fallen Sun and it will be getting an official theatrical release in late February before it's out for streaming on Netflix in March. Big news for fans of this show! Brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorising London. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther will finish the job by any means necessary. Idris Elba returns as John Luther, co-starring along with Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk. The supporting cast also includes Thomas Coombes, Hattie Morahan, Lauryn Ajufo, and Vincent Regan. This looks legit!! The trailer is worth a watch. It almost has a James Bond mashed up with The Dark Knight vibe to it. I've never watched the show before, but now I want to watch this movie? Let's rock, Idris.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Payne's Luther: The Fallen Sun, direct from YouTube:

In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga re-imagined for film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary. Luther: The Fallen Sun is directed by TV writer / director Jamie Payne, director of many other TV movies and TV series previously, including some episodes of "Legends", "Luther", "The White Princess", "New Amsterdam", and "Outlander" most recently. The screenplay is written by Neil Cross. Produced by Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Neil Cross, Idris Elba. Based on the British series "Luther" originally created by Neil Cross, which first debuted in 2010. Netflix will release Jamie Payne's Luther: The Fallen Sun movie in theaters first on February 24th, 2023, then streaming on Netflix starting March 10th coming up. Who wants to watch?