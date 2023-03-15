Official Trailer for Nightmare Horror Film 'Adalynn' About a New Mom

"I saw what I saw, okay?!" Summer Hill Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Adalynn, the latest from filmmaker Jake Byrd. It will be out on VOD in March, skipping theaters entirely. Because yeah this really does look like direct-to-video horror junk, taking an uninteresting idea and turning it into some derivative trash. In order to keep herself and her newborn baby alive, a mother must fight to overcome postpartum depression, grief, inner demons, sinister impulses, and an unseen tormentor until her husband can return home from his business trip. Adalynn trades in a space between horror, fantasy, ghosts, demons, the Satanic occult and dreams. Starring Sydney Carvill as Adalynn, with Wade Baker, Janet Carter, and Rob Shuster. This looks like a tedious psychological thriller made by a first year film student.

Here's the official trailers (+ poster) for Jake Byrd's film Adalynn, direct from Summer Hill's YouTube:

Jacob 'Jake' Byrd's visually stirring horror Adalynn releases on digital platforms + DVD this month from Summer Hill Films. Byrd's debut, Adalynn follows a mother fighting postpartum depression and slipping over the edge. It becomes hard to distinguish where depression ends, and her nightmares turn real, as she and her newborn are haunted by a stalker unlike any other. Adalynn is directed by indie filmmaker Jacob Byrd, his feature debut after also making Sue previously, plus many other short films. The screenplay is written by Jerrod D. Brito (13 Slays Till X-Mas, The Grass is Always Greener). Produced by Malati Patil and Jacob Byrd. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Summer Hill debuts Byrd's Adalynn direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on March 28th, 2023 this month. Anyone interested in it?