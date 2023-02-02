Official Trailer for NYC Dark Comedy 'God's Time' from Daniel Antebi

"We're doing something together, we're trying to save somebody!" IFC Films has revealed an official trailer for a grainy indie film called God's Time, marking the feature directorial of an NYU graduate filmmaker named Daniel Antebi. The film first premiered at last year's Tribeca Film Festival, and also stopped by the New Hampshire Film Festival in the fall, with a release finally set for February this winter. Two best friends go on an electric odyssey through New York City to stop the woman they love from committing murder in the stylish, bombastic and darkly funny God's Time. Described as "a crowdpleaser from last year's Tribeca." The festival adds this tidibt: "Vibrant, stylish, and expertly constructed, God's Time delivers uniquely dark comedy that both masks and emphasizes the beating, bruised heart at the center of this explosive powder keg." Starring Ben Groh, Dion Costelloe, Liz Caribel Sierra, Jared Abrahamson, and Christiane Seidel. It seems wacky and funny and all over the place, for better or worse. Looks like a good time in NYC.

Here's the first official trailer for Daniel Antebi's film God's Time, direct from YouTube:

Via Tribeca: "Actors, best friends, and fellow recovering addicts, Dev (Ben Groh) & Luca (Dion Costelloe), find their bromance tested on a COVID-era New York City odyssey as they race across town to prevent Regina (Liz Caribel Sierra) — their mutual crush from the recovery — from killing her ex-boyfriend. This madcap romp blends self-aware, 4th-wall-breaking comedy with a healthy dose of adrenaline straight to the heart." God's Time is both written & directed by Mexican filmmaker Daniel Antebi, making his feature directorial debut with this project after a number of short films previously. He's a graduate of NYU Tisch. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year. IFC Films will debut Antebi's God's Time in select US theaters starting on February 24th, 2023 coming soon. How does that look? Want to watch?