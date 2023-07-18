First Trailer for NYC Transgender Indie Film 'Mutt' Starring Lio Mehiel

"Don't get caught up in these momentary feelings." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Mutt, marking the feature directorial debut of the NYC-based filmmaker Vuk Lunglov-Koltz. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to many positive reviews, and it'll get a small theatrical release starting in August. Within the space of 24 hours, Feña is swept through the extremes of human emotion when people who seemed to disappear when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life. Starring Lío Mehiel, Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder, and Alejandro Goic. Vuk Lunglov-Koltz's directorial debut is "at once precise in its specificity and wholly relatable in its grand humanity. A "visceral performance by Mehiel embodies inbetweenness in many forms. Mutt earns its most difficult discussions through its tenderness towards each character's struggle with the complexity of trans life, Latinx life in America, and of human life at large." Winner of a Special Jury Award for Acting at Sundance. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vuk Lungulov-Klotz's Mutt, direct from Strand's YouTube:

Feña (Lio Mehiel), a young trans guy bustling through life in New York, is afflicted with an incessantly challenging day that resurrects ghosts from his past. Laundromats, subway turnstiles, airport transfers are the hectic background to this emotional drama from Sundance that overlaps past, present, and future. Settling the disharmony of transitional upheaval in relationships familial, romantic, platonic is Feña's task at hand, and his resulting juggling act is equal parts skillful, fumbling, and honest. In negotiating his obliqueness, the poignant moments he finds between himself and others - as the distance between them closes - are warm, true, and touching. Mutt is both written and directed by NYC-based cinematographer / filmmaker Vuk Lunglov-Koltz, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Alexander Stegmaier, Stephen Scott Scarpulla, Vuk Lungulov-Klotz, Jennifer Kuczaj, Joel Michaely. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Strand will debut Lungulov-Klotz's Mutt in select US theaters on August 18th, 2023 this summer. Who's curious?