Official Trailer for Old Age Romance 'My Sailor, My Love' from Ireland

"I'll tell you a secret - I'm actually quite enjoying myself." Signature Ent. in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled My Sailor, My Love, an Ireland-Finland co-production from director Klaus Härö. This old age romantic drama premiered at TIFF 2022 last year, and just played at the Palm Springs Film Festival in the US earlier this year. Howard, a retired sea captain, refuses any help from his daughter Grace. When she hires Annie as domestic help for him, Howard unexpectedly falls in love. He gives all his affection to Annie and her family, but rejects his own daughter. My Sailor, My Love is a story about a guilt-affected daughter-father relationship. But it's also a love story between two elderly people, proving a new beginning is never too late. James Cosmo co-stars with Brid Brennan, joined by Catherine Walker, Nora-Jane Noone, Aidan O'Hare, & Molly McCann. Early fest reviews add: "Filled with sage wisdom and vulnerable people struggling to do the best that they can even when they are at their worst." Take a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Klaus Härö's My Sailor, My Love, direct from YouTube:

A powerful romantic tale of a second chance at love and the power of redemption. When the right person comes along, anything can happen. After becoming concerned about her father Howard (James Cosmo), Grace (Catherine Walker) hires a caretaker in the form of Annie (Brid Brennan). As a result of his recluse nature, Howard initially rejects any help from Annie, but gradually the pair begin to bond, and Howard re-considers opening his heart to love and be loved once more. My Sailor, My Love is directed by Finnish filmmaker Klaus Härö, director of the films Elina: As If I Wasn't There, Statisti, Mother of Mine, The New Man, Letters to Father Jacob, The Fencer, One Last Deal, and Life After Death previously. The screenplay is written by Jimmy Karlsson and Kirsi Vikman. Produced by Kaarle Aho, David Collins, and Kai Nordberg. This first premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year, and opened in Finland in the fall. Signature Ent. will release My Sailor, My Love in UK cinemas starting on March 10th, 2023. No US date is set yet.